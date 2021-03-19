ELKHART — Christie L. Davidson, 55, of Elkhart, passed away at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of stabbing co-worker at Goshen hotel
- COVID variant found in Elkhart County
- Elkhart man accused of molesting boy
- Mayor ups director pay 32% to fill vacancy
- 16-year-old arrested in rape case
- Terry Miller
- Space heater blamed for fire at RV plant
- Middlebury Fire Station and Town Hall poised to get $1.3M makeover
- Goshen teen charged as adult with rape
- Child molesting suspect receives 8 years on plea
Images
Videos
Commented
- Statehouse racial confrontation after 2 centuries of tension (9)
- Elkhart schools to hold weekly forums on referendum (9)
- Teachers speak out against expansion of in-class learning (8)
- While some companies are repeat offenders, county has yet to issue COVID fines (8)
- Council support for school tax hike 'most inappropriate' (7)
- School reps, legislators clash on voucher funding (6)
- People's Forum (5)
- Hoosier Hysteria comes in like a Lion(s) (4)
- Who benefits from school choice? (4)
- Edwardsburg schools close due to vaccine side effects (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
15 days to slow the spread,
Now permanent lockdown, permanent control, we don’t believe you anymore.
-
Revolution 1776 said:
I’d rather see how the vaccinations effect people over the next 5-10 years then be lead to a slaughter by an experimental vaccine
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Sad, where are these drugs doing from ? Mexican cartels ?
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Per NPR the vaccination could cause those who were vaccinated to shed mutant viruses. We are being conned , don’t get the shot
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.