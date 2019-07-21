CHERYL L. ARCHER Dec. 13, 1951 - July 18, 2019

ELKHART — Cheryl Lynn Archer, 67, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born, in San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 13, 1951, to the late Woodrow C. and Betty Mae (Vasbinder) Watson, and then married Robert L. Archer Sr. on Sept. 26, 1966, in Elkhart. He survives at home after 52 wonderful years together.
Also surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Myrick; sons Robert L. “Bobby” Archer Jr., Rodney Archer and David Grubbs; brother David (Peggy) Watson; sister Nancy (Leon) Smallwood; grandchildren Jeff, Danny and Sherie Archer, Troy, Travis, Megan and Morgan Myrick, and Brad, Heather and Zoey Poe; and nine great-grandchildren with two more on the way!
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart will host Cheryl’s celebration of life services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at noon.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place following the services.
Cheryl worked assembly positions in her early years but spent the past 25 years being a homemaker and loving caregiver to her children and grandchildren.
She also drove race cars competitively back in the day as part of her family’s local racing team.
She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working in her garden and her yard as well as spending time with her beloved family.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website and memorials may be given to Cancer Resources of Elkhart County.
