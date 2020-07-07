MIDDLEBURY — Cheryl A. Miller, 73, of Middlebury, passed away at 3:37 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Goshen Health Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was born on June 7, 1947, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Raphael and Nora (Frey) Yoder. On Oct. 17, 1992, in Goshen she married Moe Miller, he survives. Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Sheldon (Kristie) Kresse of Elkhart; daughter, Michelle (Kurt) Walker of Wolcottville; two stepsons, Bruce (Anita) Miller of Fort Wayne, Brent (Monica) Miller of Middlebury; stepdaughter, Carla (Tim) Thompson of Goshen; 13 grandchildren; three brothers, Fred Yoder, Gordon Yoder and Maurice Yoder all of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cheryl had worked at Sealed Power, LaGrange for 27 years in the Administration and Human Resources Departments; she had then worked 12 years with Everence Financial, Goshen before her retirement. She was a member of Clinton Frame Church, Goshen where she was part of the Share and Care Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Hoosier Model A Ford Club. She enjoyed traveling and had wintered with her husband in Florida for several years. She was a very community minded lady who volunteered for different organizations, including Meals on Wheels in Lagrange County and The Window in Goshen. She was known as a talented craft maker and was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and often supported their schools and attended all of their events. She had continuously educated herself with technology so she could be in touch with her grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday July 9, at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 CR 35 Goshen. There will also be visitation from 9:00 to 9:45 am on Friday prior to the 10:00 am funeral service also at the church. A link to view the service via a live stream can be accessed at https://www.clintonframe.org/ and click the link at the top of the page. In accordance with the Elkhart County Health Department mandate, it is required that a facemask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services. Services will be conducted by Pastors Terry Diener and Linda Miller. Burial will be in Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana. Memorials may be given to Cancer Resources of Elkhart County for breast cancer awareness or Clinton Frame Church.
