Cherie Elaine Whybrew, 65, of Mishawaka, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1955, to the late Jack and Ada (Sund) Morris in Mishawaka, Indiana. Cherie enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. She was an amazing cook, known best for her macaroni salad and lasagna. Cherie was a CNA/Caregiver at Creekside in Mishawaka, and not only loved and took amazing care of her family but also of everyone she came in contact with. She loved and treated her patients as if they were family. Sometimes she was their family when they had none.
