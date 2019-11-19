WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Cheri Kay Markin-Stamp, 49, of White Pigeon, passed away peacefully in a loving environment at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 10, 1970, in Goshen, to John Griffin and Bessie R. Markin.
Surviving are two daughters, Izabella Stamp and Cheyenne Stamp; three sons, William (Ashley) Stamp Jr., Dylan Stamp and Dakoda (Jenapher) Stamp; five grandchildren; sister Sheri (Aaron) Sutton; and her niece, Dayna Doremus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three uncles, Terry, Jack L. Sr. and George Markin; and grandparents George, Sr. and Della I. Markin and Lloyd and Laura Griffin.
Cheri had worked at as a certified medical assistant and was very active in her children’s life as a sports mom.
She enjoyed photography and shopping, often getting good deals with a coupon.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and one hour prior to the 11a.m. funeral Thursday, Nov. 21, all at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Burial will be in Vistula Cemetery, Bristol.
Memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association or National Spinal Cord Injury Association.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
