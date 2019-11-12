CHASE A. MILLER Nov. 26, 1990 - Nov. 8, 2019

BRISTOL — Chase Allen Miller, 28, of Bristol, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident and is now at home with his Savior.
He was born Nov. 26, 1990, in Elkhart, to Timothy and Janet (Koerner) Miller.
Surviving are his parents, Timothy and Janet of Union, Michigan; sister Chelsey (Matt) Yoder of Elkhart; nieces Elli and Rylee; and maternal grandparents, Roy and Phyllis Koerner of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willie and Sharon Miller and an aunt, Deb Blanchard.
Chase was a 2009 graduate of Elkhart Christian Academy.
He loved motocross, water sports, golf and soccer.
Chase worked as an RV salesman and in residential construction.
He attended Granger Community Church.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, and one hour prior to the memorial service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, all at First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R 17, Bristol.
Pastor Jed Long and Pastor Phil Byars, both of First Baptist Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
