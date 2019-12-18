CHARLOTTE J. SMITH Dec. 5, 1948 - Dec. 15, 2019

HOBART — Charlotte J. Smith, 71, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Charlotte grew up in Elkhart and spent the last 20 years in the Hobart.
She was a member of the Hobart VFW Auxiliary.
Charlotte enjoyed listening to music and spoiling her fur babies.
She enjoyed traveling and had made it to 48 states.
Charlotte is survived by her lifelong partner, Terry Kegebein; five children, Timothy Weesner, Michelle (Brian) Leasor, William Weesner, Sandra (Mikeal) Scholebo and Michelle Spencer; grandchildren Joshua (Jennifer) Tubbs, Austen, Ariah and Sadie Weesner and Mia Scholebo; great-grandchildren Ryder and Ashlynn Tubbs; sisters Gayle (Chuck) Cook and Pam Davis; fur babies, Angel and Penelope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora Smith and Bettie Laughter; sisters Carol and Lisa; brother,Ronnie; fur babies, Kassi and Prince.
Special thanks to Theresa Smith-Kegebein for her loving care the last couple of weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
A memorial service for Charlotte will be at 1:30 p.m. (CST) Saturday, Dec. 28, at New Hope Church of God, 712 N 450 W, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with the Rev. Jason Kegebein.
Immediately after services there will be visitation and dinner served at the church. Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel entrusted with cremation services, (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.
