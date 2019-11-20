ELKHART — Charles Wayne Stephens, 71, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
He was born March 27, 1948, in Greenfield, California, to Walter and Lois Stephens.
Charles was inducted into the U. S. Army on Jan. 13, 1981, in Chicago. Charles was honorably discharged on Oct. 9, 1986, in New Jersey.
He enjoyed to travel, taking photographs, gardening, remodeling spending time with family and most of all playing with his grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his children, Casey (Jennifer) Stephens of Winimac and Cassie (Julio) Arredondo of Selma, Texas; four grandchilden, Antonio Arredondo, Andres Arredondo, Mason Stephens and Walker Stephens; and mother.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service.
To share a remembrance of Charles or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
