CHARLES R. HEDRICK Dec. 21, 1948 - Aug. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Charles “Charlie” R. Hedrick, 70, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Denver Glenwood and Doris Esther (Woodrum) Hedrick.
Surviving are his wife, Darlene (Longcor) Hedrick; five children, Denver (Kim Qualls) Hedrick, David (Andrea) Hedrick, Charlene Hedrick, Jorden Hedrick and Leland Hedrick; one stepson, Charles (Rachel) Followell II; five grandchildren, Brittney, Corey, Brandon, Antonio, Charles III; two great-grandchildren; four siblings; and a previous wife, Carolyn Hedrick.
Charlie was a truck driver for more 42 years at Creation Windows/Clear Vision and Postal Aluminum.
He was an U.S. Marine veteran and in his spare time enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the family.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
