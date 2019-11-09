CHARLES MABIE June 27, 1933 - Nov. 4, 2019

SEBRING, Fla. — Charles “Chuck” Mabie, 86, of Sebring, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
He was born on June 27, 1933.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie; five children, Cindy Cavender, Charlie (Beth Ann) Mabie, John (Chris) Covington, Cheryl (Sean) Grainger and Christine (Dwayne) Young; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Mabie.
He retired to Sebring in 2000. He was the owner of Mabie’s 110 Club in Goshen, Indiana, from 1966-1974 and Margie’s Lounge in Millersburg, Indiana, from 1972-1978. He served on Elkhart Township Fire Department as a firefighter, day man and training officer from 1978-2000. Also was the Governor of The Goshen Moose Lodge.
Chuck loved sitting at his computer, walking down to the lake and watching the sunrise, eating out and enjoying the Florida sunshine.
Services are private. Condolences can be made at afcfcare.com.
