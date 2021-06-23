Charles L. McCuen, 80, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on June 23, 2021, in Elkhart.
He was born to the late Lester and Carolyn (Arch) McCuen on Feb. 10, 1941 in Elkhart, Indiana. He married Joan Frances Elliott on Dec. 9, 1966. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid coin collector, Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and Fox News. Chuck’s favorite pastime was reading the Bible and listening to jazz music.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.