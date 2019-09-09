CHARLES KOPPY Aug. 4, 1943 - Sept. 5, 2019

BRISTOL — Charles “Fred” Koppy, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Elkhart, to Frank and Edna “Toots” (Rutledge) Koppy.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan; one daughter, Sarah (Sanjay) Shukla of Carmel; daughter-in-law Kate Moore Koppy of Arlington, Virginia; three grandchildren, Anna, Sofia and Ravi; and two sisters, Kay (Vance) Southall and Carol (Art) Anti.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Adam Koppy.
Fred attended St. Thomas School until 8th grade and then went to Marmion Military Academy.
He served in the Air Force Security Air Command, worked as a chemical analyst for Miles (Bayer) Laboratories, and was a lifelong scouter and volunteer in Boy Scouts of America in both Northern Indiana and Anthony Wayne Area Councils.
Fred had an extraordinary talent of carpentry and in his spare time enjoyed reading, camping, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
He found friends wherever he went and will be remembered as a teacher, a visionary and a selfless individual.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To share a memory of Fred please visit www.elkhartcremation.com.
In lieu of flowers please, send memorial contributions to Ohio State University Hairy Cell Leukemia Research Fund: Attention Dr. Grever, B 320 Starling Loving Hall, 320 West 10th Ave. Columbus, OH 43210 or Camp Chief Little Turtle, Attention Nicole McBride, Anthony Wayne Area Council, 8310 West Jefferson Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Instead he wanted to be honored by individuals grabbing a strong cup of coffee, sitting by a campfire or reading a good book while thinking of memories shared with him.
