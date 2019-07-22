SYRACUSE — The memorial service for Charles J. Buche, 90, of Syracuse will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Goshen Christian Church, 2133 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
Charles died July 17 at his Syracuse home after a year-long illness. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
