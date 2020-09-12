EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Charles J. Bridenstine, 94, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Sept. 8, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born June 15, 1926, in Elkhart, the son of Charles M. and Grace (Peffley) Bridenstine, and has lived in this area all of his life. He retired in 1989 after 45 years of working at the former Miles Lab of Elkhart in the Maintenance Department. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, spending time in the Philippine Liberation, receiving a medal for that service, and was discharged in 1946 as Chief Coxswain.
