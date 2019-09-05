ELKHART — Charles Hudson (Chuck) McKinney, 89, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse, after a short bout with cancer.
Chuck was born to Ernest Roy McKinney and Blanche Marie Hudson McKinney on April 6, 1930, in Parsons, Kansas.
Raised in Oswego, Kansas, he attended Oswego schools, excelled in sports, was co-captain of the football team and graduated first in his class.
He furthered his education at the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania graduating with a BS in economics in 1952.
At the university he was Phi Beta Kappa Junior Society, Sphinx Senior Society, Varsity Club, head football student manager and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
He was married to Jean LaRee Wadsack on Dec. 28, 1950, in Oswego. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by a son, Lance McKinney (Amanda) of Osceola; son Brad McKinney (Beth Motz) of Bristol; daughter Brenda McKinney Stiver (Dave Stiver) of Kimmel, Indiana; daughter Nancy Toben (Mike Toben) of Owasso, Oklahoma; Lyn McKinney of Pitttburg, Kansas; Kris McKinney (Christopher Abbuehl) of Lawrence, Kansas; and Kent McKinney (Janet) of Kerrville, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Chuck’s professional career included being a partner in McKinney Motor Co., a Ford dealership; vice president and general manager of Travel Industries Inc.; vice president and general manager of Music and Radar Divisions, Kustom Electronics Inc.; vice president and general manager of Cobalt Boats; president and general manager of Midas RV; and vice president and National Sales manager of JAYCO Inc. In 1966, he was the second president of the new Recreational Vehicle Institute (now Recreational Vehicle Industry Association) and had other positions in regional industry associations over many years.
Chuck, sometimes known as Big Daddy, enjoyed and supported his family wholeheartedly, played bridge, gin rummy and golf.
He enjoyed cooking on his Hasty Bake in the back yard, which was a good thing once Mom retired from the kitchen.
No services are planned.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church in Elkhart.
