CHARLES F. KIPKER Nov. 17, 1930 - July 27, 2019

ELKHART — Charles F. Kipker, 88, of Elkhart, passed away early Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, at Woodland Manor.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1930, in Elkhart to the late Charles and Florence (Reinsberger) Kipker.
He married Margaret Secrist on Dec. 4, 1949; she died on June 18, 1999, after 49 years of marriage.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen (Barb) Kipker and Gene Kipker; five grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, his daughter Jackie Kipker; sister Helen; and tree brothers Bud, Bob and Don Baker preceded him in death.
Charles spent a long career as a supervisor in wood manufacturing, such as doors, frames and other wood products. He enjoyed woodworking as well and made many useful things for family and friends. He also liked Notre Dame sports and was a Civil War buff. He was an avid animal lover and will be missed by his faithful dog Sheena.
Per his wishes, cremation was chosen under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
