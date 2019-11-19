CHARLES DISHER JR. June 8, 1934 - Nov. 17, 2019

NAPPANEE — Charles Disher Jr., 85, of Nappanee, died at 10:09 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born June 8, 1934, in St. Joseph County, to Charles and Mildred (Rassi) Disher.
He was a lifetime area resident and was a 1952 graduate of New Paris High School.
Charles was an electrician and had worked at Goshen Stamping and was owner of Disher Electric & Refrigeration.
He was a member of Living Gospel Church in Nappanee.
He had been an instructor for Freedom Academy, Kendallville, H & G Services, South Bend, and Vincennes University, Elkhart.
He had served on the Electrical Licensing Board for the City of Nappanee.
Charles was also an honorary member of the Elkhart County Exchange Club.
He is survived by his sister, Eleanor (Dale) Utterback of Mishawaka and brothers Stanley Wade (June) Disher of Edwardsburg, Michigan and Roger Lee (Marsha) Disher of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jan Disher.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and for one hour prior to the funeral service, which will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Living Gospel Church in Nappanee.
There will be no graveside services and burial will take place in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Living Gospel Church.
