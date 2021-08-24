Charles Dean Freimund, 82, of Union, passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Missionary Church (14525 Chapel Hill St., Union, MI 49130). A religious service will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Plum Grove Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.