RAVENNA, Ohio — Charles B. “Chuck” Sherman, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Chuck was born on Feb. 14, 1928, to the late Donald B. and Gladys (Wierman) Sherman in Syracuse, New York. He had lived in Ravenna since 2006 and was formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, for 30 years. Chuck was the owner of the Sherman Company in Elkhart and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He belonged to the Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna.
