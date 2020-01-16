SEBRING, Fla. — Charles Arthur Smith, 86, of Sebring, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Dec. 27, 2019.
He was born May 5, 1933, in Mishawaka, to John Smith and Bertha Joos.
Charles worked as a CPA.
He was of the Methodist faith and had been a resident of Sebring for 20 years.
His passions were golf, sports, landscaping and traveling with his wife. Dixie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Smith (Joos).
He is survived by his wife, Dixie and sons Charles John and Mark Arthur Smith; daughters Mindy Lou Dillan and Amy Jo Richards; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
