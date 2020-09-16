GRANT, Mich. — Charity Louise Johnson, 65, of Grant, formerly of Elkhart and Goshen, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Sept. 11, 2020, at home.
She was born on April 26, 1955, to Peter and Janice (Hamilton) Priest in Chicago. She graduated from North Vigo High School, Terra Haute, Indiana, in 1973 and attended Hope College, Indiana University South Bend, and Walden University finishing her master’s degree. She was a special education paraprofessional and day camp/overnight camp director for the Indiana Lakeland Girl Scouts Council. Charity worked as a special education teacher for Fairfield High School, Goshen, until her retirement.
