ELKHART – Chad Michael Baldwin, 47, of Elkhart, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2020.
Chad was born May 1, 1972, in Elkhart, to Thomas and Sandra K. (Troyer) Baldwin.
Surviving are his children Logan Baldwin of Mount Dora, Florida, and Peyton Baldwin of Elkhart. Also surviving are his parents, Tom and Sandy Baldwin of Florida; his brother Tim (Kim) Baldwin of Osceola, and his nieces, Kasey Smith and Kaytlyn Baldwin.
As a child, Chad enjoyed traveling with his parents and brother to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for vacations. Chad was an avid football fan and followed the Washington Redskins and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Most of all, he loved spending as much time with his children as possible, watching them both play sports growing up.
A celebration of Chad’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola.
Friends may leave condolences at the funeral home website.
