ELKHART — Cesar Antonio Aguilera, 72, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
