EDWARDSBURG, Mich. – Celia Roth, who graduated from North Vigo High School in the Class of ‘82, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at the age of 56.
Born March 20, 1963, Celia is survived by her parents, Eida and Fred Roberts; her siblings, older sister Liza, her twin Viola and younger brother J.R.; her children, C.J and Tanner; and her grandchildren, Carter and Kayden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.