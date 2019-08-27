CEDRIC T. BARNETT Feb. 25, 1988 - Aug. 23, 2019

ELKHART — Cedric “Ced” T. Barnett, 31, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, due to a workplace accident.
He was born Feb. 25, 1988, in Chicago.
Surviving are his fiancé, Jessica Paddyfote; three children, Nirvana Barnett, Jenasia Green and Jaelyn Allen; mother Eusserlene (Samuel) Johnson; father Luther Barnett; three siblings, Navita Turner, LaShawn Turner and Kendal Gibson; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ollie Mae Sattiewhite, Jacqueline Williams and Gordon Williams.
Ced worked for Indiana Laborers Union for more than four years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar, writing music, fishing, and was an avid Alabama Football fan.
Ced was an amazing family man and most dear to his heart was all of them.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Jessica.
