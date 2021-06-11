Cathy Becker Robinson, 64, formally of Evansville, Indiana, was at her home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by family and friends when she went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021.
Cathy was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Evansville and moved to Sarasota in 1966. She graduated from Riverview High School in 1974 and graduated from Saint Petersburg Junior College in 1976 with an associate in science degree and a certificate in dental hygiene. She was a full- time dental hygienist for 44 years working in both general and periodontal practices. Cathy loved being a dental hygienist and working with her patients. Prior to her illness and death, Cathy was working at Tarpon Shores Dental Group for Dr. Scott Thompson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.