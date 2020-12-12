JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cathy Ann Snow, 67, daughter of Chrystal and Roger Snow, passed after a short stay in the Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Florida, on Nov. 27, 2020.
Ms. Snow was born on Feb. 17, 1953, in Three Rivers, Michigan. Her early years were in Elkhart, Indiana, graduating from Elkhart High School in 1971. She resided in Florida the remainder of her life, and retired from the United States Postal Service.
