NAPPANEE — Catherine Montemarano, 79, of Nappanee, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, adored friend to many, passed away peacefully and into God’s arms on Jan. 15, 2021. Her children were at her side.
Cathy was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 4, 1941, and moved to Nappanee in 2008. She is predeceased by her mother, Catherine (McGrade) Daluiso, and her aunt, Mary Welch, who helped raise her. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Nick Montemarano, her twin children, Nicholas Montemarano (Nicole Michels) and Jennifer Weaver (Tim Weaver), and three grandchildren, Mackenzie Weaver, Madison Weaver and Dangiso Montemarano.
