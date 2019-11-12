CATHERINE E. HARTMAN April 1, 1929 - Nov. 9, 2019

GOSHEN — Catherine E. Hartman, 90, of Goshen, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home.
She was born April 1, 1929, in Tiskilwa, Illinois, to Ernest and Nora (Lantz) Bohn.
On Sept. 4, 1949, she married Harold W. Hartman in Pandora, Ohio. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He survives along with three children, Jolene Ritchie, Rita (John) Harnish and Steve (Laura) Hartman; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Ellie Unruh; and two brothers, Stan (Anita) Bohn and John (Tina) Bohn.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Annette Hartman Moneyheffer, sisters Helen Klassen and Esther Groves, and a brother, Alden Bohn.
Kate had a gift for noticing and appreciating all the beautiful things around her. Her enthusiasm for nature motivated others to do the same. She saw the good in everyone.
She had a natural ability to inspire everyone she spent time with…family, friends, students and acquaintances.
She was an inspiration to others through so many creative avenues…teaching, music, carving, and painting. Kate also enjoyed traveling, camping and working outdoors.
According to Kate’s wishes, there will be a private family service.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Yoder-Culp Funeral Home for a nature themed memorial in honor of Kate.
