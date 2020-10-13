CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Catherine Bland, 93, of Cassopolis, passed to her rest Oct. 9, 2020, in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
