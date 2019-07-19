CAROLYN S. WENGER Jan. 21, 1939 - July 17, 2019

ELKHART — Carolyn S. Wenger, 80, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in hospice care, with family by her side.
She was born to the late Elon and Ocala Beck on Jan. 21, 1939, in Wakarusa.
Carolyn graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1957 and then attended Elkhart Business School.
In the years that followed, she was employed as a secretary at Conn-Selmer and Miles Laboratory in Elkhart.
She married Sherrill Wenger in 1960 and they lived together in Wakarusa for several years before moving to Elkhart where they raised their family. They celebrated 59 years of marriage this month.
Carolyn is survived by two children, Tracy Wenger-McKim of Elkhart and Michael Wenger of Goshen. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Abigail McKim, Madeleine McKim and Jeremy Wenger.
Over her lifetime, Carolyn was active in her church, sang in the church choir and served in various positions in her church.
She also loved sewing and was an accomplished seamstress, participating and volunteering in 4-H and managing her own seamstress business out of her home for many years.
She loved books and was an avid reader who took pride in having learned to read before starting school as a child.
More than any hobby, Carolyn loved people and taking care of those around her. She was immensely proud of her family and doted on her grandchildren, who knew her as “Nana”. She loved to laugh and spend time talking with friends.
Carolyn leaves behind a legacy of care-giving and beautiful memories for all who were touched by her generosity and loving friendship.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Faith United Methodist Church in Elkhart. The celebration of life service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, also at Faith United Methodist Church. Friends and family may also pay respects from 9 to 10 a.m., before the service.
The burial service will immediately follow in Olive Cemetery in Wakarusa.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
Donations in Carolyn’s name may be made to Saving Grace Advocacy in Elkhart.
