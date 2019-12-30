CAROLYN J. BIENZ Jan. 15, 1952 - Dec. 25, 2019

VANDALIA, Mich. — Carolyn J. Bienz, 67, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1952, in Elkhart, to Charles and Betty (Flauding) Eger.
On Jan. 20, 1972, she married Robert S. Bienz; he survives along with four children, Jeffery (Lisa) Bienz, Kellie Bienz, Robert (Kelli) Bienz and Kory (Traci) Bienz. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Jessica, Alyssa, Rylie, Kodee, Braden, Brody, Dawson, Addison, Hayden and two siblings, Christine (Bruce) Jones and Cliff (Lisa) Eger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Charles Eger and Cyndi Lewis.
Carolyn was loving, caring, kindhearted and had a great sense of humor.
She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was adored by so many.
Family traditions meant everything to her.
Carolyn was very competitive and active.
She enjoyed such things as listening to oldies music, dancing, playing cards, horseshoes, softball, basketball but most of all growing up with her family on the lakes.
She was an avid sports fan especially Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Carolyn was so proud of all her children and grandchildren that she never missed a game until her health forced her to, but her heart was still there cheering, as she will now do in heaven.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the noon funeral service Thursday, Jan. 2, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Pastor Larry Settle from Pleasant View Church of Christ will preside, and burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.