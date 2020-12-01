ELKHART — Carolyn Gene Ghrist, 89, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at Eastlake Assisted Living in Elkhart.
Carolyn was born April 10, 1931, to Vernon and Inez Hostetler. She married Edwin Ghrist in 1949, who preceded her in death in 1995. Carolyn and Ed had two children, Steven D. Ghrist and Kathleen D. Ghrist, both of Elkhart.
