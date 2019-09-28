CAROLL L. VOSTEEN May 21, 1928 - Sept. 26, 2019

LaGRANGE — Caroll Louise Vosteen, 91, passed away quietly Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Life Care Center, LaGrange.
She was born May 21, 1928, the daughter of Evah (Larson) and LeRoy (Bill) B. Sthair, and sister of Dr. Phillip Sthair.
Caroll lived in Goshen until her marriage to Hans A. Vosteen in 1948 when they moved to Elkhart.
For years she maintained friendships with her Goshen High School and Goshen College friends. Caroll was so proud of her many years of service at the Elkhart Police Department where she worked in the Records Department.
She was an amazing Sunday school teacher, room mother for her kids in their elementary school years, chocolate chip cookie baker, maker of award-winning Halloween costumes for her children and lover of roses, history, literature and poetry. She made snow forts in winter, taught her daughter to sing harmony and how to sew, and was gifted at refinishing furniture. She is much loved and will be dearly missed.
Caroll was predeceased by her parents, beloved aunt E. Helen Larson, brother and son, Mark A. Vosteen.
She is survived by her son, Michael Vosteen of Ligonier; daughter Christina Vosteen of Western Springs, Illinois; cousin Johanna Larson of South Bend; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Elkhart. Pastor Bryon Smith will officiate.
Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery, Topeka, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Caroll’s name may be made to Arbor Day Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.