CAROLINE TOWNSEND July 28, 1945 - Oct. 10, 2019

ELKHART — Caroline Townsend, 74, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1945, to the late Charles and Bernice (Lester) Stilson.
Caroline enjoyed crocheting, collecting dolls, fishing and most of all spending time with her family.
She loved and cared so much for her cats.
Caroline is survived by her son, David (Angela) Tucker of Elkhart; daughter-in-law, Joyce O’Neal of Kokomo; four grandchildren, Danny (Ashleigh) Tucker, Austin (Kori) Tucker, Zachary and Leeanna Tucker; three great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Tucker, Remington Daniel Tucker, and Hadley Paige Tucker; sister Evelyn Johnston of Elkhart; sister-in-law Mary Tucker of Elkhart; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Herb Tucker; second husband, Terry Townsend; sons Robert and Daniel Tucker; parents; three sisters and one brother.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Calvary Assembly of God, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, IN 46517.
