CAROLINE L. SMITH Sept. 10, 1930 - Dec. 10, 2019

GOSHEN — Caroline L. Smith, 89, of Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home.
She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Goshen, to Stephen E. and Lucile (Lovell) Farrand.
On June 7, 1946, she married John C. Smith. He died May 4, 1999.
Survivors include daughters Linda L. (Lamont Combs) Klein of Kendallville, Kathy S. (Dennis) Mosness of Goshen, Sonia A. (Rex) Eby of Millersburg and Tami L. Parson of Elkhart; son Gary C. (Connie) Smith of Colon, Michigan; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lowell (Gaylia) Farrand of Ligonier.
A lifetime Goshen resident, she was a former member of Topeka United Methodist Church and currently a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Goshen, where she was very active and responsible for many funeral meals.
She was an avid bowler for 60 years at King Pin and Maple City Bowl.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Dec. 16, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Pastor Tony Brinson will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
