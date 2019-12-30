CAROL S. KERK July 22, 1955 - Dec. 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Carol S. Kerk, 64, of Goshen, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born July 22, 1955, in New York City, to David Edward and Mildred (Miller) Negris.
On July 30, 1977, she married Mark Kerk in Flushing, New York.
He survives along with a daughter, Sharon (Ryan) Reyes of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a son, David Kerk of Goshen and a sister, Janet Streem of Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Amanda Kerk.
A longtime area resident, Carol worked as a nurse at Goshen Hospital for approximately 20 years and for Beacon Healthcare, South Bend for two years.
She was a member of McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, Elkhart.
An 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, memorial service was held at McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, 134 St. Clair Ave., Elkhart.
The Rev. Ray Laborde officiated.
Burial was in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to the McCoy Memorial Baptist Church Missions Fund.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
