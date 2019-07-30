CAROL JEAN LONG Jan. 25, 1949 - July 27, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Carol Jean Long, 70, of Edwardsburg passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Carol was born on Jan. 25, 1949, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Mervin D. Lung and Dorothy (Baas) Lung, and was a 1967 graduate of Penn High School. Growing up, Carol was a member of River Park United Methodist Church, where she helped her mother teach Bible and Sunday school classes. She also was a dedicated Campfire Girl for many years and enjoyed playing trumpet in the Penn High School Marching Band, a love that two of her children would share.
Carol worked at Village Square Apartments and then, for many years at M&T Catering, where she enjoyed catering weddings.
On Sept. 13, 1980, at River Park United Methodist Church, Carol was united in marriage to Thomas “Thom” A. Long, who survives. Carol was the loving wife of Thom for 38 years. She was the mother of four children, Michael Lewis of Granger, Kristina (Darrin) Sweet of Granger, Thomas Brooks (Laila) Long of Edwardsburg, and Aaron Long of Summerfield, Florida; along with three grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Connor, and another grandchild on the way.
Carol had an unconditional and unwavering love for her horses. Her love for horses started almost as soon as she could walk. As a young girl, she would roll up a rug and throw it over the clothes hamper as a saddle. Her father would tie a loop in both ends for her to use as reins and stirrups. When she was still in school, she got her first horse, “Princess’s Little Dude.” Years later in Ocala, Florida, with her husband, Thom, she fulfilled her dream of owning a horse farm. She traveled to Brazil to hand-pick the horses to start her farm, Marchador Manor, where she would breed and raise beautiful, Brazilian horses. She would go on to ride them in parades and travel to shows all across the country, where she helped introduce the breed. Carol gave selflessly of her time in volunteering at Reins of Life, believing that everyone should know the peace and love horses can give. She also led a group for the equestrian team in the Special Olympics held in Kentucky.
In addition to horses, Carol had a love for animals of any kind. At one point, she had 14 horses, five dogs, two birds and four ducks, almost enough to start her own zoo. She enjoyed needlework and spent many hours stitching with her mother and daughter; everyone laughing when a curse word was muttered as one of the trio would have to rip out the stitches that they had just spent hours sewing.
Along with her husband, children and grandchildren, Carol is survived by her mother, Dorothy Lung of Edwardsburg; and brothers, David (Martha) Lung and Jim (Melanie) Lung. She was preceded in death by her father, Mervin Lung, and her brother, Greg (Pam) Lung. The family would like to express their appreciation to Kacy and Christina from Center for Hospice; and Traci, Hillary, Katie, Darla and Jennifer from Firefly. Their kindness and compassion were a great comfort to Carol and her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at River Park United Methodist Church, 920 S. 23rd St., South Bend, with Pastor Char Kobb officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.