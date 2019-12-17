CARL M. MORGAN Jan. 3, 1954 - Dec. 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND — Carl M. Morgan, 65, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1954, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Ford Morgan and Velma (Latshaw) Curtis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; six siblings, Lorna Smith, David Morgan, Diane Gibson, Beverly Morgan, Junior Morgan and Becky Sperko.
Surviving are two children, Carl Morgan Jr. and Christina (Jeff) Collins; five grandchildren; four siblings, Clyde Morgan, Ernie (Valerie) Morgan, Linda (Clem) Beechy and Carolyn (John) Richardson.
Carl like to relax aside a bon fire and have a good time.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
