SHIPSHEWANA — Carl Lazzaro, 89, of Shipshewana, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at 3:36 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
