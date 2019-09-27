ELKHART — Carl F. Dooley Sr., 70, of Elkhart, died Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born to Alice (Walker) and Velver Dooley Sr.
Survivors include his children, Carl (Jody) Dooley Jr., Tonya Gates and Rita McKinney; stepson Berto Dooley; sisters Telitha Army, Queen Lovelady and Alpha Mae Gregory; brother Amos Dooley; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Willie Allen Dooley and Velver Dooley Jr. and granddaughter Sajiedh Al-timimi.
Carl enjoyed fishing and walking.
A memorial gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1021 Oakland Estates Drive, Elkhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.