OSCEOLA — Carl E. “Bud” Biggs, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Osceola.
Bud is survived by his wife, Isabelle Biggs, and their children, Brenda King, Douglas (Deb Qualls) Biggs, Glenda Beck, Peggy Biggs, Carl (Ed) Edwin (XiaoFang) Biggs Jr.; and 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
