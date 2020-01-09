CARDEAN ALLEN Sept.12, 1942 - Jan. 6, 2020

WOODBURN — Cardean (Granny) Allen, 77, formerly of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home in Woodburn.
Affectionately known as “Granny” to family and friends; she was born in Athens, Alabama, on Sept. 12, 1942, to the late Carl and Vichie Belle (Johnson) Clark.
Although she moved to Indiana at age 4, she retained her southern accent and hospitality throughout her entire life.
On May 10, 1965, Cardean married Finley Ray Allen, who preceded her in death Oct. 21, 1991.
Throughout her life, Granny always had a huge heart and love for all children. During the many years she provided childcare in her home, the children enjoyed her so much that they would often spend evenings and weekends with her as well.
Granny loved her Bible and gospel music, playing cards, handheld poker games and Chicken Scratch, and reading and discussing events from the Hollywood tabloids.
In addition to her husband, Cardean was also preceded by her son, Daniel Allen and her sisters, Lounette Back, Emmaline Wireman and Delia Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Lowell) Noneman of Woodburn; daughter-in-law Heather Anderson of Elkhart; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Frank of Fort Wayne, Jessica (Jeremy) Wills of Woodburn and Camber Allen of Elkhart; great-grandchildren Carsyn, Braylee and Trextyn Wills, Lydia, Lukas and Lawson Frank and Callie Sheldon; and her brother, Dewey Clark of Maryland.
Granny’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Southern Care Hospice, for the care and kindness shown to Granny and her family.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway with calling one hour prior to services. Calling will also be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the funeral home.
Entombment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family’s preferred memorial is Southern Care Hospice, 7557 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne IN 46804.
To share a remembrance of Cardean or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
