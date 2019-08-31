C. ELEANOR LANTZ Jan. 7, 1933 - Aug. 30, 2019

GOSHEN — C. Eleanor Lantz, 86, of Goshen, formerly of New Paris, died 7:18 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Courtyard Healthcare.
She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Elkhart County to Glenn C. and Lorrain (Fisher) Mishler. On April 21, 1953, in New Paris, she married Harold Lloyd Lantz; he died July 28, 2013.
Surviving are sons, Mark Lantz of New Paris and Stephen Lantz of Bethel, Ohio; daughter, Laurie Lisa Sukow of Penticton, British Columbia; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Jean) Mishler of New Paris; and sister, Elaine (Earl) Edinger of Hutchinson, Kansas.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, Harold, and a daughter-in-law, Nina Lantz.
Eleanor was a homemaker and a member of People’s Bible Church, Benton.
Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service on Friday, Sept. 6, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
The Rev. John Randolph will officiate and burial will follow at Whitehead Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the People’s Bible Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
