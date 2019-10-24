BYRON M. BRADY April 11, 1927 - Oct. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Byron M. Brady, 92, of Elkhart, died Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Byron was born April 11, 1927, in Elkhart, to the late Edwin M. and Margery (Grove) Brady. Also preceding him in death was a son, Thomas Brady who died in 1954.
On Jan. 20, 1950, he married Mary Ruth Holt in Sturgis, Kentucky. Mary Ruth succumbed to lung cancer on Jan. 24, 2005.
He is survived by three children, Edwin “Ted” (Joyce) Brady of Santa Clarita, California and their children, Morgan Brady (Matthew Simon) and David Brady; Kimberly (David) Miller of Kansas City, Missouri and Nicolas J. (Bridget) Brady of Granger and their children, Ryan and Caitlin Brady.
Byron was a 1945 graduate of Elkhart High School and served in the U. S. Navy during World War II.
He attended Western Kentucky State College and also the University of Notre Dame.
He began his career by working for the City of Elkhart in the City Engineer’s Office for five years before founding Brady Land Surveying Inc. in November of 1958. Byron was a licensed surveyor in the states of Indiana and Michigan. He was active in the business until he sold it and retired in December 1988.
Byron was a past president of the Ellakono Chapter-Indiana Society of Professional Engineers and a past member of: the Indiana Society of Professional Land Surveyors where he served on the board of directors; the Michigan Society of Land Surveyors; past delegate from Indiana to the American Congress of Surveying and Mapping; past member of the American Right-Of-Way Association; past member of Elcona Country Club where he served on the board of directors.
He also was a past member of; the Hideaway Beach Sports Club in Marco Island, Florida, the St. Andrews Golf Club in Punta Gorda, Florida, the Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda and was currently a member of the Lake Wales Country Club in Lake Wales, Florida and the Elks Lodge 425 in Elkhart.
Friends may call from noon until the hour of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home where the Rev. Keith McFarren will officiate.
Burial with military honors will be in Adamsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Byron may be directed to the American Cancer Society Great Lakes Division Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
