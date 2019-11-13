BYRL G. POLING Dec. 26, 1934 - Nov. 11, 2019

ELKHART — Byrl G. “Gene” Poling, 84, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at Elkhart General Hospital at 2:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He was born Dec. 26, 1934, in Elkhart, to the late Robert and Hazel (Butler) Poling, and later married Patricia “Pat” Cook on Feb. 14, 1996, in Elkhart. She preceded him in death along with his second spouse, Betty Jean (McGrew) and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Ricki (Rachel) Poling, Vicki Poling, Carla Cottey, Sherry (Don) Wolfinger, Tammie (Roger) Duffy and Teresa (Kenny) Krise; brother James (Carol) Poling; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his first spouse, Mary Ellen Christophel.
Gene’s memorial celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart, with visitation beginning at noon.
Pastor Mike Peters of Bethany Missionary Church will officiate and burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery in Etna Green.
Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the USAF Funeral Honor Guard and Elkhart DAV 19.
Gene was a truck driver for many years, and loved to fix and build things including garages, houses and even a portion of his church.
He was also a talented tenor and enjoyed singing with his church’s gospel quartet.
He was also an U.S. Army veteran and served as a paratrooper.
On-line condolences may reach the family by visiting the funeral home’s website. Memorial donations may be given in Gene’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.