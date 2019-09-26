BURTON G. ROBINSON JR. Aug. 7, 1942 - Sept. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Burton “Gary” Gerald Robinson Jr., 77, of Elkhart, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born Aug. 7, 1942, in Elkhart, to the late Burton G. and Marion J. (Cataldo) Robinson Sr.
On Aug. 7, 1993, in Elkhart, he married the love of his life, Sheri Adkins; they celebrated 26 wonderful years together.
Surviving are his wife, Sheri Robinson of Elkhart, two daughters, Sarah Robinson and Michelle McFall; a son, Nick (Cindy) Robinson, all of Elkhart; two brothers, Rick (Joy) Robinson of Elkhart and Steven (Jill) Robinson of Granger; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Robinson and Candice Robinson; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony “Tony” Robinson; two brothers, David Robinson and Daniel Robinson; and a sister, Gloria Hickman.
Gary loved his family, enjoying woodworking and yardwork.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1960 – 1964.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 28, at Radiant Life Church, 2936 Lillian Ave., Elkhart. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the service.
Pastor John Utley will be officiating.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
