ELKHART – Burton E. Brown, 78, of Elkhart, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 19, 1941, in Goshen, to the late Lewis Brown and Mary E (Day) Brown.
Burton married Patricia Y. Combs in Baltimore, Md., in 1961, then married Renee D. Smith on Dec. 12, 2017.
Burton is survived by his wife, Renee; and three sons; Kevin (Cynthia) Brown of Water Valley, Ky., Eric L. Brown of Louisville, Ky., Dana S. Brown also of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren, Christopher (JoAnna) Brown, of Paducha, Ky., Stephen (Danielle) Brown of Perry, Fl., Benjamin (Serena) Brown, of Paducha, Ky., Shannon Brown, of Cassopolis, Michigan, Ryan Brown (Kari) Brown of Elkhart, Tyler Brown, of Louisville, Ky., 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy B. (Isaiah) Cook of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara E. Brown.
Burton was also in the Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.
Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the 5 p.m. service on Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. John’ of the Cross Church, 601 E. Vistula, Bristol. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Jennifer Fulton. Internment will be in Rice cemetery with military honors.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements
