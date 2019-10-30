BURNS S. BECHT Aug. 18, 1931 - Oct. 11, 2019

ROCHESTER — On Oct. 11, 2019, Burns Seville Becht took a knee and left the playing field, the end of a generation, but not the end of his impact on legions.
In Elkhart, on Aug. 18, 1931, Burns Seville Becht was born. He was the treasured son of Burns S. Becht Sr. and Faye Rogers Becht.
Growing up, he shared his childhood with two sisters, Barbara and Roberta.
Following Burns’ graduation from Elkhart High School in 1946, he continued his formal education at Franklin College to pursue his dream of becoming a teacher and coach.
One fall day he took note of a freshman coed across the quad. Believing he would marry her, he sprinted across to introduce himself. She did not have a chance. With a love so fierce, faithful and eternal, Cuma C. Dowen returned the glance, and they married June 26, 1953.
His son, Robert Burns Becht, followed Burns athletically and vocationally. There were many stories of their shared and individual adventures with fishing, football and wrestling. Bob brought Sarah Sayger into the family in 1982.
Burns’ public life was well-lived and legendary. He led off with serving the country with the U. S. Army from 1952-1960. Returning home, he initiated his teaching career in Danville. He came to Rochester and taught for more than a quarter century from 1962-1987. The Rochester stint afforded him the opportunity to forge relationships with students, athletes and colleagues that lasted a lifetime.
During his RHS years, he could be seen on the sideline coaching the defensive unit of the Zebras football team. Many seasons the team was undefeated, with the most prominent in memory being the 1962 and 1968 teams. During his tenure at RHS, Coach Becht established the wrestling program, being the men of the mats’ first coach.
As an entrepreneur, Burns presented the community with Manitou Indian Arts for many years. He was elected for five terms to the Rochester City Council, serving the city for two decades.
He was a sports enthusiast and lifelong fan of the Indianapolis 500.
Burns’ philanthropic endeavors revolved around Mooseheart International. With his dedication to the Moose, he earned the pinnacle distinction of Pilgrim.
Burns’ strength, agility and physical endurance prepared him for the hours he spent wrapped around the pinkies of granddaughters Dr. Edna Sayger Becht, D.O., and her husband, Ed Schneiders, Atlantic, Iowa, and Dr. Savannah Dowen Jewell, D.V.M., and her husband, Christopher Jewell, West Lafayette. “Pops” had conditioned and prepared his flexibility for the pinkie of newbie great-granddaughter, Edessa Jean Becht Schneiders, born on Oct. 10, 2019.
His cherished daughter-in-law, Dr. Sarah Sayger, M.D., also survives.
He will be missed by his nieces and nephews scattered around the country.
Welcoming Burns to his eternal home are his parents, Burns and Faye Becht; beloved wife Cuma; cherished son Bob; and two sisters, Barbara Anderson and Roberta Cripe.
A celebration of the life of Burns S. Becht will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 W. 18th St., Rochester. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Sunday at the funeral home. At 1 p.m. the Manitou Moose Lodge No. 1107 will deliver a memorial service. Next the Fulton County Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army Honors Team will conduct a military service. Immediately following, Mayor Ted Denton will host his life celebration.
Burial will follow next to his beloved wife, Cuma, at Rochester’s IOOF Cemetery.
Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Manitou Moose Lodge Scholarship Fund, 1911 Westside Road, Rochester, IN 46975; Indiana Moose Association 2nd District; or Mooseheart International, 3S300 S. Batavia Ave., Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made to his family at www. goodfamilyfh.com.
