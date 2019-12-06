BRYCE B. ROHRER April 2, 1932 - Nov. 29, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — Bryce B. Rohrer, M.D., 87, of Sarasota, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital.
He has been in ill health for two months.
He was born April 2, 1932, in Wakarusa, to Glade E. and Lucille A. (Holdeman) Rohrer.
He has lived in Sarasota for seven years.
Bryce married Carol J. Myers on May 2, 1987, in Wakarusa.
He graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1950. He obtained an B.A. from Indiana University in 1954 and an M.D. from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1958.
Bryce began practicing medicine in 1958 and actively practiced medicine for 54 years as a family physician and addiction medicine specialist.
He practiced medicine in Walkerton, Goshen, and Elkhart.
He retired from Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Marilyn and brother Stephen.
Bryce is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Kenneth (Debra) Rohrer of Indianapolis and Wendell (“Katie”) Rohrer of Mishawaka; two daughters, Katherine (Ollie) Frazier and Angela (Steven) Foresman, both of Walkerton; and a stepdaughter, Christine (Kurt) Steinof of Goshen; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandsons; and a brother, Stan (Barbara) Rohrer.
He was a member of AMA, Charter Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Charter Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice and Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Former Vice-Chairman of the Impaired Physicians Commission of the Indiana State Medical Association and former Medical Director of Addiction Services of Oaklawn Psychiatric Center.
Memorial gifts may be given to Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, to help with funeral expenses.
A memorial and celebration of life service will take place at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, in April 2020.
A family funeral burial in East Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee, will take place at a later date.
